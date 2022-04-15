Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

