Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,778 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

