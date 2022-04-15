Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

PEG opened at $72.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.