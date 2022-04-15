Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Clorox by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Clorox by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

