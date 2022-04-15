Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

