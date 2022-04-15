Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $71.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

