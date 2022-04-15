Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 88,855 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 112,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.