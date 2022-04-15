NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $164.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $164.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE traded up $5.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,689,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,889. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

