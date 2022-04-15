Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.