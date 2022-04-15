NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.60. The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $11.12. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 30,663 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.