NextDAO 24-Hour Volume Hits $308,353.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $308,353.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,321,959,321 coins and its circulating supply is 2,281,727,212 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.