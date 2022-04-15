NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 255.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching 15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is 15.28. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 11.38 and a 52 week high of 16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 15,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.03 per share, with a total value of 217,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 10,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 168,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 231,070 shares of company stock worth $3,381,797 over the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

