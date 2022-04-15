NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Up 193.1% in March

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXE Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,842. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42. NEXE Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

