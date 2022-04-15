Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NEXA stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

