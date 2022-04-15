NEX Group (LON:NXG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of NEX Group plc (LON:NXG – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,129 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,129 ($14.71). Approximately 47,810,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,477% from the average daily volume of 3,031,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($14.80).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,129 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,129.
NEX Group Company Profile (LON:NXG)
