Newton Market Capitalization Tops $15.63 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $31,473.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.55 or 0.07480382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.62 or 0.99929586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

