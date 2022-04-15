Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $571.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth $2,995,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

