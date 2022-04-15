Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Achieves $36.34 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and $3.55 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.38 or 0.07561920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,892.61 or 0.99909651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041318 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

