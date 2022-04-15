Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 2.6%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 10,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,535,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.