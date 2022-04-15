New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 77 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $43,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.53.

NYSE FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

