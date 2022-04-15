New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 59,995 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $41,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $146.52 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $228.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

