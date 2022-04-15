New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,137 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Nordson worth $37,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

