New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,896 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.77 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

