New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,576 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $43,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $507.06 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

