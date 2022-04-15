New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,043 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $146.39 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

