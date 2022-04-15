New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $46,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.