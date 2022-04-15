New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.45 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196,986 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $40,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.