New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.77 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,114 shares of company stock worth $15,519,479. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.89. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.