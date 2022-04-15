New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

