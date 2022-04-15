New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,926 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $39,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

