New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,869 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $45,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

