New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GBR stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

