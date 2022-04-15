Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Lifted to Buy at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.75.
TSE:NCU opened at C$0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$276.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.15.
Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
