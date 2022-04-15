Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Lifted to Buy at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.75.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$276.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.15.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.