Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.99 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $979.61 million and $12.52 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 992,941,934 coins and its circulating supply is 992,941,335 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

