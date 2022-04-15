Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,712. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.