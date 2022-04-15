Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 147,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.