Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $537.00.

NFLX stock opened at $341.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.62. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

