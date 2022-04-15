NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.26.

NetApp stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

