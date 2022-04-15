Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $326.39 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $326.39 million and $3.81 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,344,228,524 coins and its circulating supply is 30,499,901,646 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

