nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in nCino by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in nCino by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

