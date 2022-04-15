Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 91,217 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Several research firms recently commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

