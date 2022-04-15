Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $47,613.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,274,270 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

