National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.88.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$53.41 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.90 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

