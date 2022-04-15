NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.