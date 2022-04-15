NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.86.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.