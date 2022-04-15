Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Up 21.2%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 10,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.

