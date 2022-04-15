MyBit Tops One Day Volume of $177.00 (MYB)

MyBit (MYB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, MyBit has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. MyBit has a market cap of $29,292.93 and $177.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MyBit Coin Profile

MyBit is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

