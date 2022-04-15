Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,930 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 598,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,769. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

