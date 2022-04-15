Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 363,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,603. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

