Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,658 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,788,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

