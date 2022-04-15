Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.40. The stock had a trading volume of 968,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.60. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

